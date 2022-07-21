Bond hearing held for suspect in 2019 murder on Parkchester Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bond hearing was held Thursday morning, July 21, for Quardarrius Strong.

Strong is charged with murder in the death of Ronnie Brooks Jr. Officers responded to the emergency room of Piedmont Columbus Regional on Feb. 8 to find 24-year-old Brooks suffering from a gunshot wound. He passed away as a result of his injuries on Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.

Originally, Strong was released on his own recognizance. Strong has been back in custody since June 28, 2021 after his bond was revoked when pictures surfaced of him with a defendant related to this case, which violated his bond conditions.

Defense Attorney William Kendrick requested that the court reinstate the original $50,000 own recognizance bond due to the fact that the case has made no movement for one year.

Judge Mullins gave a bond of $150,000 with the conditions of a ‘dusk-til-dawn’ curfew and no contact with victims family-members of this case or his co-defendant. If bond is posted the defendant will also be ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

The prosecution stated their intent is to indict on this case within the next 90 days.

Strong’s other case was heard as well. In 2020, Strong was arrested for a chase that ended in a head-on collision and left two officers injured. Charges in this case include attempting to elude police, aggravated assault, reckless driving, possession of firearm, and serious injury by vehicle. The total bond for all of these charges was $53,650, however, there was no bond set for the charge of serious injury by vehicle.

The judge gave a bond of $15,000 for the remaining charge bringing the total bond for that case to $68,650.

