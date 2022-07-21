Columbus 4-month-old baby’s death ruled as homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 4-month-old baby’s death in October 2021 has been ruled as a homicide.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the autopsy report from the GBI Crime Lab reported the manner of death as a homicide - due to head trauma inflicted by others.

This makes 73 total homicides in 2021.

Due to the nature of this death, the coroner is temporarily withholding the infant’s name as the Columbus Police Department Homicide Division is conducting their investigation.

Stay with us as we continue to learn more details.

