Columbus Police Department hosts third Funds for Guns event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department wrapped up its third “Funds for Guns” Firearm Exchange at Beallwood Baptist Church earlier than expected Wednesday afternoon.

The event was scheduled to go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but we’re told with so many people showing up hours before the event, the Columbus Police Department kicked off the event around 8 a.m.

Cars were lined up around the block and organizers say citizens were able to anonymously trade any firearm for a $250 gift card while supplies lasted.

The firearm had to be empty, with the safety on, placed in a bag or box and put in the trunk.

People popped their trunks so officers could safely collect the weapons.

“It’s a way that the clergy and churches can give back by allowing us to hold it in different areas of the city because guns are all over the city,” said Assistant Police Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick. “They’re not on just the north, eas,t west or south side. They encompass the whole Columbus area and that’s what we need.”

Columbus police collected a total of 111 guns - among them were 71 handguns and 40 long guns. Two of the firearms were determined as stolen.

