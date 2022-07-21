FBI to host annual citizens academy in Columbus this fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Atlanta Field Office is seeking nominations for the 2022 Fall FBI Citizens Academy.

The program will be held at the Columbus Police Department every Wednesday evening for seven consecutive weeks beginning Oct. 5, 2022, with a Saturday session on November 19.

The Citizens Academy is designed to give business, religious, civic, and community leaders an inside look at the FBI.

Ideal candidates are influential business, religious, civic and community leaders who may serve as local ambassadors for the FBI and conduits of information between their communities/organizations and the FBI Atlanta Field Office- Columbus RA.

What can participants expect?

Participants can expect thought provoking sessions designed to educate and stimulate discussion. Classes are taught by FBI executives, senior Special Agents, program managers and Atlanta Division personnel.

Entrance requirements for potential candidates:

• Must be at least 21 years of age.

• Must pass a limited background assessment.

• Must have no prior felony convictions or be under investigation as a subject in any criminal case.

• Must live or work within the jurisdiction of the local FBI Field Office.

What are the goals?

• To increase public awareness about the FBI, its mission, its capabilities, and its people.

• To provide an avenue for the FBI to hear community issues and concerns.

• To strengthen relationships and improve understanding between the FBI and the communities it serves.

Discussion topics may include:

• Counterterrorism.

• White collar crime; including identity theft, financial institution fraud, health care fraud, and money laundering.

• Cybercrime, including critical infrastructure and Internet safety, civil rights & hate crime.

• Violent crime, Human Trafficking, Evidence Recovery, SWAT, Bomb presentation, and the Firearms Training Simulator.

Nomination form: FBI citizens academy

All nominations are to be submitted by August 8, 2022.

Candidates can be nominated by FBI employees, former Citizens Academy graduates, or self-nominate themselves.

