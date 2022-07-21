Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FBI to host annual citizens academy in Columbus this fall

Seeking nominations for the program that will begin Oct. 5, 2022
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Atlanta Field Office is seeking nominations for the...
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Atlanta Field Office is seeking nominations for the 2022 Fall FBI Citizens Academy.(Jenna Sellitto)
By Katelyn Kirby
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Atlanta Field Office is seeking nominations for the 2022 Fall FBI Citizens Academy.

The program will be held at the Columbus Police Department every Wednesday evening for seven consecutive weeks beginning Oct. 5, 2022, with a Saturday session on November 19.

The Citizens Academy is designed to give business, religious, civic, and community leaders an inside look at the FBI.

Ideal candidates are influential business, religious, civic and community leaders who may serve as local ambassadors for the FBI and conduits of information between their communities/organizations and the FBI Atlanta Field Office- Columbus RA.

What can participants expect?

Participants can expect thought provoking sessions designed to educate and stimulate discussion. Classes are taught by FBI executives, senior Special Agents, program managers and Atlanta Division personnel.

Entrance requirements for potential candidates:

• Must be at least 21 years of age.

• Must pass a limited background assessment.

• Must have no prior felony convictions or be under investigation as a subject in any criminal case.

• Must live or work within the jurisdiction of the local FBI Field Office.

What are the goals?

• To increase public awareness about the FBI, its mission, its capabilities, and its people.

• To provide an avenue for the FBI to hear community issues and concerns.

• To strengthen relationships and improve understanding between the FBI and the communities it serves.

Discussion topics may include:

• Counterterrorism.

• White collar crime; including identity theft, financial institution fraud, health care fraud, and money laundering.

• Cybercrime, including critical infrastructure and Internet safety, civil rights & hate crime.

• Violent crime, Human Trafficking, Evidence Recovery, SWAT, Bomb presentation, and the Firearms Training Simulator.

Nomination form: FBI citizens academy

All nominations are to be submitted by August 8, 2022.

Candidates can be nominated by FBI employees, former Citizens Academy graduates, or self-nominate themselves.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say
CDC plans for increase mokeypox cases following confirmed cases in Alabama

Latest News

Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately | Federal court lifts injunction
books generic
Law passed releasing Alabama Literacy Act scores
Law passed releasing Alabama Literacy Act scores
Law passed releasing Alabama Literacy Act scores
Troup County prostitution sting leads to 19 arrests
Troup County prostitution sting leads to 19 arrests