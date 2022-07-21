Business Break
Former Lauderdale County escapee indicted on firearm charges in Indiana

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - A former Lauderdale County inmate who escaped custody for over ten days in April and May was indicted on firearm charges in Indiana on Thursday.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, a federal grand jury returned an indictment on July 21 charging Casey White with the following:

  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Fugitive in possession of a firearm

On April 29, the 38-year-old inmate escaped from the Lauderdale County jail with Correction Officer Vicky White. On May 9, White allegedly possessed five firearms in Evansville, Indiana. Those firearms included four handguns and an AR-15 rifle. The release states White was prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive and because of prior felony convictions.

White will make his initial appearance in court in Indiana at a later date. If convicted, the defendant faces up to ten years in federal prison on each count.

On July 12, Casey White was charged with the murder of Vicky White. The indictment says Casey White is responsible for Vicky White’s death because it happened during Casey White’s escape.

