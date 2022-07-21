Muscogee County School District offering virtual option

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Back to school is right around the corner for kids in the Chattahoochee Valley.

This year is the first year - post COVID - that the Muscogee County School District is giving high schoolers options. The Muscogee County School District is offering an online option for 9th and 10th graders. Lighthouse Virtual Academy is providing AP and honor courses, general academic courses, and a wide array of electives.

Stacy Martin

Director

“I think this is something that we absolutely have needed for a while,” said Stacy Martin, Director of Lighthouse Virtual Academy. “Students are so excited about coming to Lighthouse Virtual Academy - we’ve been doing one-on-one meetings with our students and our parents and the first thing that they say is we are so excited to be a part of this academy.”

This year is the pilot year for the virtual academy - only for 9th and 10th graders as of now. Martin says they have hopes to add 11th and 12th graders next school year.

The academy says if a parent is interested, one qualification is that their child received at least a C or 75% in all courses from the previous school year.

If you are interested and have a 9th or 10th grader, you will have to apply on their website. Equipment for the academy will be provided.

