Overnight fire leaves downtown Opelika businesses a ‘total loss’

A downtown Opelika business has been destroyed following an overnight fire.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two downtown Opelika businesses have suffered losses after a fire swept through the building overnight inside a local restaurant. An investigation into the cause is underway, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on South Railroad Avenue around 1 a.m., Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd said in a video on the Opelika Police Department’s Facebook page.

On scene, first responders found heavy smoke coming from inside Maffia’s Italian Restaurant, located at 811 S. Railroad Avenue. According to officials, the fire progressed and police established a perimeter around downtown.

The restaurant said “It is with great sadness that we announce that Maffia’s burned down in that fire.”

As many of you know last night there was a fire in downtown Opelika. It is with great sadness that we announce that...

Posted by Maffia’s Italian Restaurant Opelika Al on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Boyd said they were able to keep most of the fire damage to the building, though there was some smoke and water damage to adjoining structures.

At around 7:30 a.m. crews started the process of overhauling the site to search for hidden hot spots. Currently, investigators say it’s unclear to what extent there is any damage to the surrounding buildings.

8:45 AM UPDATE: S 8th and 9th streets are reopened. Ave A and S Railroad Ave are still closed. Opelika Power Services...

Posted by Opelika Police Department on Thursday, July 21, 2022

In addition to the restaurant, another business took to social media to give its customers an update.

“Southern Crossing has suffered a total loss as far as contents are concerned,” the business said. “We will be closed for the [forseeable] future.”

The business praised the response, noting in a photo post “This. This is Downtown Opelika to me. THANK YOU to these brave men and women who selflessly serve to protect our community.”

This. This is Downtown Opelika to me. THANK YOU to these brave men and women who selflessly serve to protect our...

Posted by Southern Crossing on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Police shut down some roadways but only S. Railroad remains closed as of 11:30 a.m.

10:50 AM UPDATE: Avenue A is now open. S. Railroad will remain closed while Opelika Fire Department remains on scene....

Posted by Opelika Police Department on Thursday, July 21, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Opelika Fire Department. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Opelika Dispatch at (334) 705-5260.

Troup County prostitution sting leads to 19 arrests
New Omicron subvariant responsible for national surge in COVID-19 cases
New Omicron subvariant responsible for national surge in COVID-19 cases
