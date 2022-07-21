Planning commission to hold vote on Harris Co. acreage minimum

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s an ongoing dispute - one that continues to divide people who live in Harris County.

Should potential homeowners be forced to buy 10 acres of land just to build one house?

People attending Wednesday night’s meeting can expect passionate pleas on both sides of this sensitive issue. For many years, there’s been a 2 acre minimum - meaning if anyone wanted to build a house in Harris County it had to sit on a plot of land at least 2 acres in size.

But now, some folks want to up that minimum to 10 acres for agricultural land use and five acres for residential use. This is a change that’s not sitting well with some builders, developers, businesses and potential homeowners.

”It’s not good for all the people. It’s good for some other people but not us,” said Mark Lawrence of Harris County. “I think the last UDC was done in the 80s so there were many codes on there that were outdated.”

Both sides say they want to see more participation in the process from the community.

Harris County Commissioner Andrew Zerner said the Harris County Planning Commission voted in favor of sending the issue for a final vote on the recommendation for A1 agricultural land to have 10 acre minimum and rural residential with 5 acre minimum

Zerner says anything existing now, if not sold or land broken up, is NOT impacted by any acreage minimum changes. He says many want to maintain rural atmosphere…and some may prefer larger land minimums on agricultural property too.

The final decision will be made by the Harris County Commission in a vote on August 2.

