Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens temporarily closed to public

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Robin Lake - located at Callaway Gardens - is temporarily closed.

At this time, swimming and other water activities are not available. Land activities at our east, west, and north beaches remain open to guests.

The decision to close the lake to swimming and other water activities was made following routine water sampling returned higher-than-average levels of naturally occurring bacteria.

Once levels return within normal range, water access will be reopened.

Callaway Gardens is located at 17617 US-27 in Pine Mountain.

