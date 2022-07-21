Business Break
Strong Storms Linger Tonight; Friday, Best Chances Shift South

Derek’s Forecast!
Generic lightning strike
Generic lightning strike(Source: Pixabay)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and thunderstorms across the area tonight will continue to be on the strong side - with a few severe thunderstorm warnings likely for pockets of gusty or damaging winds along the way. We may see the rain linger into the nighttime hours for some, so stay weather alert for changing weather. Quarter-sized hail is also possible in some of the stronger storms, along with frequent lightning and heavy rain. Friday will be a transition day for us with the best coverage of rain - the best ‘focus’ for storm development - shifting across our southern counties. We can’t rule out showers anywhere you go, but the big-picture trend should be drier to the north and wetter to the south. For our weekend, highs will climb back to the low and mid 90s with rain coverage dropping - only around 20-30% for the weekend. Next week, we will see very little day to day change when it comes to the forecast. It will stay hot and muggy in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s in most spots with the rain coverage anywhere between 10-30% during the afternoons and evenings.

