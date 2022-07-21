Structure fire underway in on South Railroad Ave. in Opelika
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika fire crews are investigating after battling a structure fire on South Railroad Avenue early Thursday morning.
At approximately 1:05 a.m., the Opelika Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a business on South Railroad Ave. The fire progressed and the Opelika Police Department established a perimeter around downtown.
According to officials, the business was closed and no one was inside of the establishment.
South Railroad Ave. and Avenue C between South 8th and 9th Street, and South 8th and 9th Street between Avenue A and South Railroad are closed. These streets will remained closed until further notice.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
