Structure fire underway in on South Railroad Ave. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika fire crews are investigating after battling a structure fire on South Railroad Avenue early Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:05 a.m., the Opelika Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a business on South Railroad Ave. The fire progressed and the Opelika Police Department established a perimeter around downtown.

According to officials, the business was closed and no one was inside of the establishment.

South Railroad Ave. and Avenue C between South 8th and 9th Street, and South 8th and 9th Street between Avenue A and South Railroad are closed. These streets will remained closed until further notice.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

