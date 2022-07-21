Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Traffic stop turns into accident on Brown Ave. in Columbus, several people injured

(wsaw)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop turned into an accident Wednesday sending several people to the hospital.

Police told News Leader 9 that the suspect drove away from the scene and crashed into another car at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Columbus.

Three people were taken to the hospital. The suspect is in stable, but critical condition. There was a passenger in the suspect’s car, but officials say that person is in good condition.

No word on if any arrests have been made or the identities of the people.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation
Troup County prostitution sting leads to 19 arrests
Troup County prostitution sting leads to 19 arrests
CALLAWAY RESORT & GARDENS
Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens temporarily closed to public
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the death of a wanted man, Adrian Collins.
Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead
Opelika police investigating two shooting incidents, 1 person injured

Latest News

Columbus 4-month-old baby’s death ruled as homicide
WTVM Carloads for kids
WTVM extending ‘Carloads for Kids’ school supplies drive
A downtown Opelika business has been destroyed following an overnight fire.
Overnight fire leaves downtown Opelika businesses a ‘total loss’
Henderson Co. Jail staff reacts to Casey White’s escape
Former Lauderdale County escapee indicted on firearm charges in Indiana