Traffic stop turns into accident on Brown Ave. in Columbus, several people injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop turned into an accident Wednesday sending several people to the hospital.

Police told News Leader 9 that the suspect drove away from the scene and crashed into another car at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Columbus.

Three people were taken to the hospital. The suspect is in stable, but critical condition. There was a passenger in the suspect’s car, but officials say that person is in good condition.

No word on if any arrests have been made or the identities of the people.

