Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Velveeta introduces cheese-infused martini

The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and...
The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.(Velveeta)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Velveeta is bringing its creamy, rich goodness to a cocktail for the first time ever with its “veltini” concoction.

It’s a take on the classic martini, made with Velveeta-infused vodka – apparently, there is such a thing. Then, it’s mixed with olive brine and vermouth.

It’s garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.

You can get this drink at select BLT Steak Houses for $15 during golden hour (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.) for a limited time only while supplies last.

Velveeta is also selling a limited number of kits online for $50 so you can make it at home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation
Troup County prostitution sting leads to 19 arrests
Troup County prostitution sting leads to 19 arrests
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the death of a wanted man, Adrian Collins.
Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead
Opelika police investigating two shooting incidents, 1 person injured
Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately | Federal court lifts injunction

Latest News

Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case
Dog defends family from mountain lion attack
GRAPHIC WARNING: The shooting caught on bodycam left the 13-year-old paralyzed.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows 13-year-old shot by Chicago police
Doctors see rise in COVID cases as the BA.5 variant spreads
New Omicron subvariant responsible for national surge in COVID-19 cases