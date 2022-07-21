Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM Editorial 07/21/22: Reality Vs. Good Intentions

By Holly Steuart
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police recently held another gun buyback event, one of several in 2022.

The group “Funds for Guns” gives $250 gift cards to anyone surrendering a working firearm. The goal is to reduce the number of unwanted or illegal guns, which is a noble goal.

However, we need to share the reality about what gun buybacks can actually accomplish.

Any program that removes weapons from homes where they may not be properly secured around children is a worthy effort.

Gun buybacks do provide a responsible way to dispose of unwanted, possibly defective guns. But according to the National Incident-Based Reporting System, there is no evidence gun buybacks reduce gun crime. In fact, research shows the programs often end up targeting low-risk firearms rarely used in the commission of crimes.

In our own coverage of recent local gun buyback programs, we report the programs will lead to “a decrease in shootings and gun-related homicides”, but that is not the case.

Our coverage needs to do more than simply parrot the hoped-for goals of well-intentioned gun buybacks.

We need to report the reality.

For one thing, criminals aren’t giving up their guns.

The same report on gun buyback programs concludes that other approaches, such as safer gun storage laws that deter kids from accessing firearms, along with increasing the age for gun buyers - are much more likely to be effective in deterring gun violence.

Consider this: the Foundation for Economic Education says the first-ever gun buyback occurred in Baltimore in 1974, when citizens were paid $50 per gun.

But today, 40 years later, Baltimore has the second highest gun-related death rate in the US, according to BackgroundChecks.org.

So If we want to continue gun buyback programs to keep some guns from getting into young hands, it’s worth it.

But we also need to face reality and recognize that really reducing gun violence is much more complicated than just exchanging guns for gift cards.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conducts three-day crime suppression operation
Troup County prostitution sting leads to 19 arrests
Troup County prostitution sting leads to 19 arrests
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the death of a wanted man, Adrian Collins.
Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead
Opelika police investigating two shooting incidents, 1 person injured
Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately | Federal court lifts injunction

Latest News

Doctors see rise in COVID cases as the BA.5 variant spreads
New Omicron subvariant responsible for national surge in COVID-19 cases
New Omicron subvariant responsible for national surge in COVID-19 cases
New Omicron subvariant responsible for national surge in COVID-19 cases
A former teacher is publishing Amazon wish lists from fellow teachers in an effort to drum up...
WTVM hosting Carloads for Kids school supply drive
Structure fire investigation underway in on South Railroad Ave. in Opelika
Structure fire investigation underway in on South Railroad Ave. in Opelika
WTVM hosting Carloads for Kids school supply drive
WTVM hosting Carloads for Kids school supply drive