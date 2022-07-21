WTVM extending ‘Carloads for Kids’ school supplies drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is extending the ‘Carloads for Kids’ school supply drive for families across the Valley.

Because of inclement weather, we are extending our in-person drive-up school supply drive tomorrow from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at WTVM studios - located at 1909 Wynnton Road in Columbus.

Donations are accepted now through Friday, July 22 - and donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Son’s Chevrolet of Columbus - 3615 Manchester Expressway in Columbus

Son’s Ford of Auburn - 2305 S College Street in Auburn

Mike Hostilo Law Firm - 1301 1st Ave #101 in Columbus

All donations will benefit The Family Center and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Below is a list of suggested supplies needed:

#2 Pencils

Erasers

Backpacks

Calculators

Binders

Notebooks

Paper

Folders

Scissors

Ballpoint pens

Rulers

Paper clips

