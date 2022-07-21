Business Break
WTVM extending ‘Carloads for Kids’ school supplies drive

WTVM Carloads for kids
WTVM Carloads for kids(Source: WTVM News Leader 9)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is extending the ‘Carloads for Kids’ school supply drive for families across the Valley.

Because of inclement weather, we are extending our in-person drive-up school supply drive tomorrow from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at WTVM studios - located at 1909 Wynnton Road in Columbus.

Donations are accepted now through Friday, July 22 - and donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Son’s Chevrolet of Columbus - 3615 Manchester Expressway in Columbus
  • Son’s Ford of Auburn - 2305 S College Street in Auburn
  • Mike Hostilo Law Firm - 1301 1st Ave #101 in Columbus

All donations will benefit The Family Center and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Below is a list of suggested supplies needed:

  • #2 Pencils
  • Erasers
  • Backpacks
  • Calculators
  • Binders
  • Notebooks
  • Paper
  • Folders
  • Scissors
  • Ballpoint pens
  • Rulers
  • Paper clips

For more information, click HERE.

