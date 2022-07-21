WTVM hosting Carloads for Kids school supply drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The phone rings constantly at the anticipation of the start of the school year. And with those calls, Big Brother, Big Sisters along with The Family Center and other partners decided to team up with WTVM and get those supplies out to families in need.

“WTVM recognizes that inflations really hitting everyone hard, we’ve been reporting on it for weeks and months, and I think we will continue to do so unfortunately, so parents are at a cross roads,” says WTVM General Manager Holly Steuart.

“Inflation has a lot to do with it, gas prices are going up, most parents can’t afford school supplies or backpacks so it’s important for everybody to help contribute, so they can have everything they need when they go back to school,” says Program Director Erin Griffin.

They are exactly right, according to Deloitte Insights parents survey, inflation has driven up school supplies by 8 percent. The survey also reports the average parent spent about $612.00 in 2021 compared to this year where each parent is projected to spend $661.00.

It’s $49.00 increase some parents in the Chattahoochee Valley can’t afford. “It just makes me want to give more, it makes me want to reach out to the community to try to solicit what I can and do what I can to help,” says Griffin. With this drive, wanting to help is easy.

“All you got to do is just drive up like you are at the McDonald’s drive through, all you have to do is drive through, if the supplies are in the trunk, get them out your trunk and go on about your day,” says Griffin.

Carloads for Kids is having an in-person drop-off donation at WTVM Studios - located at 1909 Wynnton Road. Stop by until 6:30 p.m. with school supplies!

