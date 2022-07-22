8.6 million dollar expansion for soccer complex in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Calling all soccer lovers, construction is underway on a 8.6-million-dollar expansion to the soccer complex in Auburn.

Construction workers have worked on this soccer complex expansion since May, and not only will they have more outdoor fields but an indoor multipurpose facility as well.

A big score for Auburn residents as the city kicks off construction on the expansion of its Soccer Complex on Wire Road. This new 8.6-million-dollar project includes 3 full size outdoor soccer fields with synthetic turf. The plan also involves an indoor soccer and multipurpose court for basketball and volleyball.

League Sports Coordinator, Jason Burnett said right now they only have natural grass fields but when it starts raining that becomes a huge problem.

“Whenever we have rainouts, we can just transfer a lot of those programs over to the artificial turf fields and just not miss a beat,” Burnett said.

They also plan to include trails, picnic areas, additional restrooms and parking. Another huge aspect is the roundabout at the entrance to keep traffic from getting backed up during busy game days.

Soccer player and resident Donovan Renn said he comes out to the fields twice a week with his league to practice but said with the rain lately it stops practice or has him driving an hour away.

“I heard they’re building a new indoor facility and I have to drive all the way to Montgomery for the other one so I’m looking forward to having one right here… I live 5 minutes away so it will be really close,” he said.

Now parents don’t worry, the project includes plenty of lawn space for you to get comfortable and watch your team on the new turf fields. Also, if you plan to bring any young ones you can send them off to the nearby inclusive playground.

Burnett said everyone in the community will be able to utilize the new soccer fields.

“We’re just very excited for the community that we can fulfill the need for all these sports that will be able to enjoy this time here at Wire Road Soccer Complex.”

They plan to have the new project completed by summer of 2023.

