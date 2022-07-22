Business Break
Another round of storms for some Friday; Fewer storms this weekend

Tyler’s forecast
Scattered showers and storms are again in the forecast today.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pattern is starting to change. We’re expecting one more day of scattered showers and storms before storms are fewer and farther between by the weekend into most of next week. We’ll have a mainly cloudy sky Friday with very limited sunshine expected. A few spotty showers are possible in the morning with increasing rain coverage (50% or so) toward midday and through the afternoon before mostly wrapping up early this evening. The highest coverage of rain at first may be in our southern counties. Highs mostly stay in the upper 80s. We’ll have clouds mixing with more sun as Saturday progresses. We’ll call it partly to mostly sunny. A few thundershowers are possible but the coverage is only around 20% throughout the weekend. Temperatures max out in the low 90s but it will feel closer to 100 degrees. Sunday looks similar with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. A few isolated storms are possible later in the day after temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. We have a chance of showers and storms to start off our next workweek. However, most of the week looks drier than the past couple weeks with perhaps a drier than average last week of July expected. As a result, highs are forecast to be in the mid 90s all week.

