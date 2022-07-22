Business Break
Auburn to host 6th annual Cheers on the Corner

Auburn officials are ready to welcome back football fans.
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for something fun to do this Friday evening, the 6th annual ‘Cheers on the Corner’ is happening in downtown Auburn with plenty shopping, food and drinks.

The Downtown Auburn Merchants Association invites everyone to enjoy a night out downtown and get a taste of Auburn Friday from 6 - 9 p.m. They will have vendors, beverage samples from various merchants, retailers partnering with restaurants and live music.

It is open to the public but if you want to participate in the actual cheers on the corner, you will need to purchase a ticket.

Tickets cost $50 and to buy one, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

