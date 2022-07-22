Business Break
Bond hearing held for suspect in 2016 Hodges Drive murder(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bond hearing took place Thursday for a suspect accused of killing a man at a house party in 2016.

Drevon Johnson is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Richard Collier on Hodges Drive in May 2016.

Last year, a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the murder case - forcing a mistrial.

The District Attorney’s office was deemed to have a conflict with this case but it was recently sent back to the Chattahoochee District after the departure of former District Attorney Mark Jones and his interim replacement Shaneka Terry.

Johnson has been incarcerated for more than five years with a bond of $250,000.

The defense asked the court to reduce bond to $150,000 - which was denied.

The proposed date for his new trial is the week of October 31.\

