Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman

Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

32-year-old April Tarver, also known as April Riley, was last seen in the 6500 block of Dorsey Drive on Wednesday, July 20, around 9 p.m.

Her clothing description is unknown.  She was traveling in a 2020 Nissan Rogue, bearing GA tag #RUW7563, similar to the one pictured below. 

Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

If you have an information on April’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Office at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CALLAWAY RESORT & GARDENS
Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens temporarily closed to public
Quardarrius Strong, wanted for murder
Bond hearing held for suspect in 2019 murder on Parkchester Drive
Columbus 4-month-old baby’s death ruled as homicide
1 injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus, police searching for suspect
Traffic stop turns into accident on Brown Ave. in Columbus, several people injured

Latest News

Bond hearing held for suspect in 2016 Hodges Drive murder
Bond hearing held for suspect in 2016 Hodges Drive murder
Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately | Federal court lifts injunction
Local school districts cope with lack of bus drivers
Local school districts cope with lack of bus drivers
We have scattered showers and storms again in the forecast today.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go