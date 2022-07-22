Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
32-year-old April Tarver, also known as April Riley, was last seen in the 6500 block of Dorsey Drive on Wednesday, July 20, around 9 p.m.
Her clothing description is unknown. She was traveling in a 2020 Nissan Rogue, bearing GA tag #RUW7563, similar to the one pictured below.
If you have an information on April’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Office at 706-653-3449.
