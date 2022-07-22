COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

32-year-old April Tarver, also known as April Riley, was last seen in the 6500 block of Dorsey Drive on Wednesday, July 20, around 9 p.m.

Her clothing description is unknown. She was traveling in a 2020 Nissan Rogue, bearing GA tag #RUW7563, similar to the one pictured below.

Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman (Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

If you have an information on April’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Office at 706-653-3449.

