Drier & Hotter Weather to Headline Our Weekend & Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are finally transitioning out of a wetter than normal weather pattern and into one that will bring us more sunshine, less rain, and hotter temperatures. For your weekend, expect highs back in the low to mid 90s with only a 20% coverage of rain and storms each afternoon and evening. More of us will stay dry than get wet, but remember that where those isolated storms do pop up, you can still get heavy rain, lots of lightning, and gusty winds. I don’t see any major day-to-day changes in the forecast as we take you from Monday through Thursday - we expect mostly dry weather each day with the rain coverage only 10-20% in the afternoon and evening with mid 90s for highs and low to mid 70s for lows. For Friday and next weekend, we might see a bit of a weather pattern change that will allow for a greater number of showers and storms to pop up, but we’ll have plenty of time to fine-tune that forecast as we get closer!

