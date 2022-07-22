Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Drier & Hotter Weather to Headline Our Weekend & Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are finally transitioning out of a wetter than normal weather pattern and into one that will bring us more sunshine, less rain, and hotter temperatures. For your weekend, expect highs back in the low to mid 90s with only a 20% coverage of rain and storms each afternoon and evening. More of us will stay dry than get wet, but remember that where those isolated storms do pop up, you can still get heavy rain, lots of lightning, and gusty winds. I don’t see any major day-to-day changes in the forecast as we take you from Monday through Thursday - we expect mostly dry weather each day with the rain coverage only 10-20% in the afternoon and evening with mid 90s for highs and low to mid 70s for lows. For Friday and next weekend, we might see a bit of a weather pattern change that will allow for a greater number of showers and storms to pop up, but we’ll have plenty of time to fine-tune that forecast as we get closer!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CALLAWAY RESORT & GARDENS
Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens temporarily closed to public
Quardarrius Strong, wanted for murder
Bond hearing held for suspect in 2019 murder on Parkchester Drive
Columbus 4-month-old baby’s death ruled as homicide
1 injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus, police searching for suspect
Traffic stop turns into accident on Brown Ave. in Columbus, several people injured

Latest News

Scattered storms are in the forecast Friday with not as many storms anticipated over the weekend.
Another round of storms for some Friday; Fewer storms this weekend
We have scattered showers and storms again in the forecast today.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Generic lightning strike
Strong Storms Linger Tonight; Friday, Best Chances Shift South
There could be some strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain coverage goes...
Alert Day Thursday: Potential for strong to severe storms