Property manager of Opelika business destroyed in fire ‘heartbroken’

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two businesses in Opelika are destroyed during an overnight structure fire downtown.

News Leader 9 spoke with the property managers of one restaurant that burned down. He says he and his family are heartbroken.

“It was a lot of smoke and I started walking towards it to see what where it was. And then at that point time, I saw different cops driving around town looking forward. The fire department was driving around looking for it,” said Jeffery Meyers, manager of Zazu Gastropub.

Meyers was one of the first people to see these buildings engulfed in smoke. This was the view of a massive structure fire overnight in downtown Opelika. Shortly after 1 a.m., firefighters determined the source of the flames was Maffia’s Italian Restaurant.

“They went in there and almost immediately had to come back out and catch their breath and take their masks off and everything,” said Meyers.

After battling the flames for hours with the help of Auburn Fire Department and Lee County Emergency Management Agency, the restaurant was eventually demolished.

“Basically, we’re a pretty tight nit community. We look out for each other. I hate that I didn’t see it earlier so they could’ve stopped it. So I feel bad for that,” said Meyers.

Maffia’s, which has been in business since 2011, employs 7 people. Property manager Nelson Marsh says this is a devastating loss.

“We’re just absolutely heartbroken by you know -- that was one of the first real pushes that we did in Opelika was building out and developing that concept and that structure,” said Nelson Marsh, one of the property managers of Maffia’s.

Firefighters were not able to save the building and Marsh doesn’t know when he’ll begin to pick up the pieces.

“It’s going to be a little while. I mean, we still have to clean it up. It really burned all the way through straight to the sub floor. So there’s really nothing there. It’s kind of just an empty hole,” said Marsh.

Another business considered a total loss was Southern Cooking, located next to Maffia’s Italian restaurant. An employee at the nearby Rock ‘n Roll Pinball, says the business was only slightly impacted and will reopen Friday. Despite the loss, business owners know the fire could’ve been worse.

“The fact that there was no actual fire damage in either the buildings next to it is a testament to them working so fast and tirelessly,” said Marsh, thankful for the multi-agency response of first responders.

Once crews wrapped up for the evening, fences were placed in front of that strip of businesses impacted. Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd says Fire and EMS as well as the police department patrolled the area Thursday night.

