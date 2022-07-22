Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing inmate.

According to the sheriff’s office, 55-year-old Timothy Lane Traffansted cannot be located inside the Troup County Jail and they believe he is not on the property.

Traffansted should be should be wearing a black and white Troup County Jail jumpsuit.

He is not considered to be of any threat or danger to the community. However, if you see him, do not approach him and call 911.

