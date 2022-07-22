Business Break
Volunteers in Phenix City helping people internationally

Volunteers in Phenix City helping people internationally
Volunteers in Phenix City helping people internationally(Mobility Worldwide)
By Tiffany Maddox
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -

It’s a small house with a big goal.

“It takes about 30 volunteer hours to actually build a mobility cart, said Lead Volunteer Sam Singer.

Volunteers building mobility carts to help the immobile get around.

“Poor people live in many parts of the world, said Singer. “But, if you are leg disabled, you are the poorest of the poor. Because you have no way to help yourself and with a mobility cart, we’ve had stories of people who’ve gone from beggars to entrepreneurs.”

“They ship all over the world to Kenya ‚Africa,” said volunteer Mark Burnett.

Mobility Worldwide is a non-profit with several assembly groups throughout the U.S.

Their goal -- to end immobility worldwide.

And assembly is a pristine operation, phenix city volunteers making 120 carts each year.

“It’s a long process. We get in links of steel, 20-25 feet long, they’re cut into the links we need, “said Singer. “We drill holes in the steel, it’s deburred, painted and assembled.”

Volunteers like Pastor Troy Singleton has put in many hours building carts.

“I just love helping people who can’t return the favor, said Singleton. " So that’s my payment, seeing the smiles on the faces of the people who receive the carts.”

He said his work benefits millions of people and the skills he’s learning will stay with him.

“I wasn’t skilled with saws and drills, and things of that nature, but the guys here were patient, they’ll work with you,” said Singleton.

Singer said the mobility carts are vital along with the compassion of volunteers.

“God put us here for a reason and I think that’s to share what we have with people who don’t have,” said Singer.

To learn how you can volunteer or donate to the East Alabama team you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

