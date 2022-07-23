Drying Up Into Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a wet start to the weekend on Friday, things are finally clearing up again. Tonight we will continue to see some lingering spotty showers, with a similar pattern Sunday and early Monday. After that, another high pressure system builds in creating that invisible rain wall. Things will stay dry and HOT the rest of the week with humidity values staying high and making “feels like” temperatures reach back into the triple digits. Afternoon highs will be just above average in the mid to upper 90s throughout the week. This means you can leave the umbrella at home - but be sure to keep the water bottle nearby! Into the next weekend the rain chance climbs back up which will bring our temperatures back down to average. For now, this looks like coverage between 30-50%, but we will keep you updated throughout the week on the WTVM app and in our newscasts.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.