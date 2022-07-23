Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Here Comes the Sun 🎼

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Here comes the sun” is a fitting anthem for the Valley as we kick off the weekend. The weather pattern is shifting from the wet and rainy conditions we saw last week into drier and sunnier conditions heading into next week! For your Saturday, we will experience highs in the low 90s with partly cloudy conditions, and some areas today will experience isolated showers this evening. Sunday’s forecast is a “copy and paste” of today’s conditions as Sunday is expected to be identical to Saturday. I mentioned that the Valley is transitioning into a dry trend, as the rain coverage drops significantly next week compared to this past week. The moisture will not be as harsh as it has been either which contributes to the lower rain coverage. It will be a little toaster though as dry air war4ms faster than moist so we may see our highs return to the upper 90s. Always be mindful of the heat, as the “feels like” temperatures will again be reaching the triple digits in the later parts of the work week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CALLAWAY RESORT & GARDENS
Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens temporarily closed to public
Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
1 injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus, police searching for suspect
Property manager of Opelika business destroyed in fire ‘heartbroken’
Property manager of Opelika business destroyed in fire ‘heartbroken’
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Drier & Hotter Weather to Headline Our Weekend & Next Week
Scattered storms are in the forecast Friday with not as many storms anticipated over the weekend.
Another round of storms for some Friday; Fewer storms this weekend
We have scattered showers and storms again in the forecast today.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go