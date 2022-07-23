COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Here comes the sun” is a fitting anthem for the Valley as we kick off the weekend. The weather pattern is shifting from the wet and rainy conditions we saw last week into drier and sunnier conditions heading into next week! For your Saturday, we will experience highs in the low 90s with partly cloudy conditions, and some areas today will experience isolated showers this evening. Sunday’s forecast is a “copy and paste” of today’s conditions as Sunday is expected to be identical to Saturday. I mentioned that the Valley is transitioning into a dry trend, as the rain coverage drops significantly next week compared to this past week. The moisture will not be as harsh as it has been either which contributes to the lower rain coverage. It will be a little toaster though as dry air war4ms faster than moist so we may see our highs return to the upper 90s. Always be mindful of the heat, as the “feels like” temperatures will again be reaching the triple digits in the later parts of the work week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.