Escaped Georgia inmate captured in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An escaped inmate from Georgia has been captured in Chambers County, officials announced Sunday.

Authorities in Troup County, Georgia, just across the Alabama state line, reported Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, missing from jail Friday afternoon. He was behind bars for auto theft and probation violation, according to records from the Troup County Jail.

No details about Traffansted’s latest arrest was released; however, more charges are expected.

