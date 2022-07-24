Business Break
Former Tide player, Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON (WSFA) - Former Alabama Crimson Tide star and current Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III has been diagnosed with APL or Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, according to a statement released Sunday by the football program.

The NFL rookie said he’s currently receiving medical care and is in good spirits. Metchie also revealed he would likely miss the upcoming football season as his primary focus will be on his health and recovery.

“Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes,” he said. “I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

The Texans selected Metchie in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

