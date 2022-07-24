Mostly Dry Conditions Stick Around Into the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We had another beautiful, dry summer day to end our weekend, and mostly dry conditions will stick around into the rest of this evening. Low temperatures will be back in the 70s across the board with only a few clouds in the sky. As we head into the work week tomorrow things will stay mostly dry with highs in the low 90s - but still keep the rain gear with you in case you land under one of those summer storms. By mid-week things really dry up with the chance for a shower dropping to 10% thanks to a high pressure system. This will allow temperatures to reach back into the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week. Things will be muggy, but feels like temperatures will only be right around the 100 degree mark so it won’t be too miserable to get outside. By the next weekend, things become a little unsettled again and highs will be back in the lower 90s.

