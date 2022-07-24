Pop-Up Showers this Evening for Few but Dry for Most of the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you enjoyed yesterday’s conditions, your Sunday forecast is a “copy and paste” of Saturday’s conditions. The Valley is transitioning into a dry trend, as the rain coverage drops significantly next week compared to this past week. There will be more isolated showers sporadically spread throughout the Valley tomorrow before we really dry out Tuesday. The moisture will not be as harsh as it has been either which contributes to the lower rain coverage. It will be a little toaster though as dry air warms faster than moist so we may see our highs return to the upper 90s. Always be mindful of the heat, as the “feels like” temperatures will again be reaching the triple digits in the later parts of the work week.

