Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pop-Up Showers this Evening for Few but Dry for Most of the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Lawn Mowing Forecast WTVM
Lawn Mowing Forecast WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you enjoyed yesterday’s conditions, your Sunday forecast is a “copy and paste” of Saturday’s conditions. The Valley is transitioning into a dry trend, as the rain coverage drops significantly next week compared to this past week.  There will be more isolated showers sporadically spread throughout the Valley tomorrow before we really dry out Tuesday.  The moisture will not be as harsh as it has been either which contributes to the lower rain coverage.  It will be a little toaster though as dry air warms faster than moist so we may see our highs return to the upper 90s. Always be mindful of the heat, as the “feels like” temperatures will again be reaching the triple digits in the later parts of the work week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
Property manager of Opelika business destroyed in fire ‘heartbroken’
Property manager of Opelika business destroyed in fire ‘heartbroken’
Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
CALLAWAY RESORT & GARDENS
Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens temporarily closed to public
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County

Latest News

feels like
Drying Up Into Next Week
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
POP AM 7-Day 2021 WTVM
Here Comes the Sun 🎼
Drier & Hotter Weather to Headline Our Weekend & Next Week