Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Macon County

ALEA said the crash happened early Sunday morning, five miles south of Auburn.
ALEA said the crash happened early Sunday morning, five miles south of Auburn.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Macon County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said 28-year-old Brodriauna D. Hodges was killed when the pickup truck she was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. Officials with ALEA said Hodges was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on US 29, near the 173 mile marker, about five miles south of Auburn, according to ALEA.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
Property manager of Opelika business destroyed in fire ‘heartbroken’
Property manager of Opelika business destroyed in fire ‘heartbroken’
Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
CALLAWAY RESORT & GARDENS
Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens temporarily closed to public
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County

Latest News

Former Tide player, Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia
8.6 million dollar expansion for soccer complex in Auburn
8.6 million dollar expansion for soccer complex in Auburn
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate