Carver High School student commits to University of Georgia

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Carver High School student committed to the University of Georgia.

Kelton Smith Jr. plays offensive tackle and guard for Carver High School football.

He credits his parents, coaches, future coaches, and being able to re-united with a few athletes he’s played with over the years to him committing to Georgia.

“My parents you know we talked about it a little bit and then the coaches I went over it with all my coaches my high school coaches and everything,” said Smith. “Every time I went down there it felt like home. There’s some players on the team that I grew up with played football and basketball with and I just want to reunite with them even though we may not play the same position.”

Smith had a private commitment event with friends, family and coaches here at Old Times Buffet in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

