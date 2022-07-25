Columbus police investigating kidnapping, victim safe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a kidnapping, however, the victim is safe.

Police were at Springfield Crossing Apartments around noon Saturday after a reported kidnapping was called in. This lead to police a standoff.

We’re told it’s unclear where the kidnapping happened but the victim has been found safely.

There is no word yet on if a suspect is in custody. We’re working to find out more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.