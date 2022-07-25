Columbus police investigating kidnapping, victim safe
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a kidnapping, however, the victim is safe.
Police were at Springfield Crossing Apartments around noon Saturday after a reported kidnapping was called in. This lead to police a standoff.
We’re told it’s unclear where the kidnapping happened but the victim has been found safely.
There is no word yet on if a suspect is in custody. We’re working to find out more information.
