Davis Broadcasting hosts 23rd annual school supply drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting kicked off their annual ‘Tools 4 Schools’ donation event for the 23rd year.

Citizens around the community donated school supplies at the Walmart on Gateway Road in Columbus.

Davis Broadcasting will be holding another event at the Walmart on Victory Drive on July 30.

“You know the first thing when it comes to kids being able to do good in school, we got to have the tools to do so,” said Nick Da Kid with Davis Broadcasting. “In order to do homework, you need paper, you need pencils, and you know I’m saying unfortunately in a community there are kids that don’t have that. So why not come together and make sure that our kids have everything they need.”

School supplies from “Tools 4 Schools” will be distributed at the Columbus Library along with a movie night celebration on August 5.

