Enrichment Services Program offers free development services for mothers, children

(Source: Enrichment Services Program)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you haven’t, it is not too late to enroll in headstart or early headstart appointments. The best part, all services are free to eligible families in the community.

The Headstart Enrichment Programs offer learning and development services. They also provide health and nutrition services, support for children with disabilities and special needs and employment training for parents.

The programs work to serve pregnant women, infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Columbus police investigating kidnapping, victim safe
Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
Columbus locate missing 32-year-old woman, safe
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
