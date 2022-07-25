Enrichment Services Program offers free development services for mothers, children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you haven’t, it is not too late to enroll in headstart or early headstart appointments. The best part, all services are free to eligible families in the community.

The Headstart Enrichment Programs offer learning and development services. They also provide health and nutrition services, support for children with disabilities and special needs and employment training for parents.

The programs work to serve pregnant women, infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

