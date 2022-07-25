Business Break
Harris County School District to hold safety forum for upcoming school year

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The School Safety Forum will be Monday at 6 p.m. at the Harris County School District Office.

According to administrators, this is to keep parents in the loop for this upcoming school year. Administrators in Harris County are making sure parents know about security measures in place ahead of the school year.

This comes after so many school shootings across the country in recent years.

“More controlled access to our buildings and most notably an awareness by every staff member, to have a situational awareness of who is around and anything that’s not normal,” said Justin Finney, Harris County School District Assistant Superintendent.

Harris County has also hired two additional school resource officers to be at every school in the district.

For parents who can not attend, there will be a live stream on YouTube through the school district’s page.

