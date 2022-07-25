LaGrange police charge man with aggravated assault following attacking woman with walking cane

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is charged with aggravated assault following an incident at Roadway Inn in LaGrange.

According to police, on July 25, Donnie Earl Howard assaulted a woman with a walking cane while in their motel room.

The victim was transported to WellStar, where she was treated for her injuries.

Howard is being charged with aggravated assault.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department.

