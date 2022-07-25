Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange police charge man with aggravated assault following attacking woman with walking cane

(None)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is charged with aggravated assault following an incident at Roadway Inn in LaGrange.

According to police, on July 25, Donnie Earl Howard assaulted a woman with a walking cane while in their motel room.

The victim was transported to WellStar, where she was treated for her injuries.

Howard is being charged with aggravated assault.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Columbus police investigating kidnapping, victim safe
Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
Columbus locate missing 32-year-old woman, safe
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate

Latest News

Muscogee County School District shares safety standards for approaching school year
The reason why Alabama and Georgias gas prices are fluctuating
Alabama residents share ways to save money during inflation
Enrichment Services Program offers free development services for mothers, children