LaGrange police issue warrants for man involved in assault, robbery of woman and four-month-old

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are looking for a suspect involved in robbing and assaulting a woman and her child.

On July 24, LaGrange police were called to an incident on Bulter Street.

According to officers, Justin Willis physically assaulted a woman while she sat in her car with her four-month-old. During the assault, the suspect knocked over the child’s car seat, causing pain for the infant.

Before the suspect exited the vehicle, he grabbed the victim’s purse and ran away. The bag contained money, keys and the suspect’s identification and was later recovered.

Police have issued arrest warrants and charged Willis with robbery by sudden snatch, battery, and 2nd-degree cruelty to children.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact LaGrange Police at 706-812-1000.

