Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley

(Pixabay / MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is coming to an end for school-aged children - and school is right around the corner for most kids in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Below is a list of school start dates for the counties in our area.

ALABAMA COUNTIES:

  • Phenix City Schools: August 4
  • Russell County Schools: August 5
  • Barbour County Schools: August 8
  • Chambers County Schools: August 8
  • Lee County Schools: August 8
  • Opelika City Schools: August 8
  • Auburn City Schools: August 9
  • Lanett City Schools: August 9
  • Eufaula City Schools: August 10

GEORGIA COUNTIES:

  • Clay County Schools: August 1
  • Quitman County Schools: August 1
  • Randolph County Schools: August 1
  • Stewart County Schools: August 1
  • Talbot County Schools: August 1
  • Marion County Schools: August 2
  • Sumter County Schools: August 3
  • Harris County Schools: August 5
  • Troup County Schools: August 5
  • Muscogee County Schools: August 8
  • Chattahoochee County Schools: August 9
  • Schley County Schools: August 12
  • Webster County Schools: September 6

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Columbus police investigating kidnapping, victim safe
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
Columbus locate missing 32-year-old woman, safe

Latest News

Harris County School District to hold safety forum for upcoming school year
What to expect during Columbus Restaurant Week 2022
What to expect during 2022 Columbus Restaurant Week
Building Better Bridges
Columbus non-profit helping, mentoring ‘at-risk youth’
Building Better Bridges
Building Better Bridges