LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is coming to an end for school-aged children - and school is right around the corner for most kids in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Below is a list of school start dates for the counties in our area.
ALABAMA COUNTIES:
- Phenix City Schools: August 4
- Russell County Schools: August 5
- Barbour County Schools: August 8
- Chambers County Schools: August 8
- Lee County Schools: August 8
- Opelika City Schools: August 8
- Auburn City Schools: August 9
- Lanett City Schools: August 9
- Eufaula City Schools: August 10
GEORGIA COUNTIES:
- Clay County Schools: August 1
- Quitman County Schools: August 1
- Randolph County Schools: August 1
- Stewart County Schools: August 1
- Talbot County Schools: August 1
- Marion County Schools: August 2
- Sumter County Schools: August 3
- Harris County Schools: August 5
- Troup County Schools: August 5
- Muscogee County Schools: August 8
- Chattahoochee County Schools: August 9
- Schley County Schools: August 12
- Webster County Schools: September 6
