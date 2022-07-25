LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is coming to an end for school-aged children - and school is right around the corner for most kids in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Below is a list of school start dates for the counties in our area.

ALABAMA COUNTIES:

Phenix City Schools: August 4

Russell County Schools: August 5

Barbour County Schools: August 8

Chambers County Schools: August 8

Lee County Schools: August 8

Opelika City Schools: August 8

Auburn City Schools: August 9

Lanett City Schools: August 9

Eufaula City Schools: August 10

GEORGIA COUNTIES:

Clay County Schools: August 1

Quitman County Schools: August 1

Randolph County Schools: August 1

Stewart County Schools: August 1

Talbot County Schools: August 1

Marion County Schools: August 2

Sumter County Schools: August 3

Harris County Schools: August 5

Troup County Schools: August 5

Muscogee County Schools: August 8

Chattahoochee County Schools: August 9

Schley County Schools: August 12

Webster County Schools: September 6

