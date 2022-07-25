Business Break
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus

Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus(Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a missing, validated gang member on theft charges.

On July 21, the sheriff’s office, along with the Sex Offender Task Force, conducted a traffic stop and located a stolen 2010 Toyota Prius.

Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus(Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the Sheriff Greg Countryman, Zayveion Walton was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Walton has also been listed as a missing person since April 28.

Walton is also a validated gang member.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

