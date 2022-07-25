Business Break
Muscogee County School District shares safety standards for approaching school year

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District released the safety precautions they have set in place for this upcoming school year.

The district plans to have controlled entrance access to buildings, a multi-disciplinary team that routinely meets and conducts threat assessments, and expand the MCSD Police Department.

Plus, all employees will have a crisis alert badge in the event of an emergency that will direct emergency personnel to their exact location.

For a complete list, see below:

  • Controlled entrance access to buildings
  • A multi-disciplinary team that routinely meets and conducts threat assessments
  • Expanding the MCSD Police Department
  • Regularly train with City of Columbus Emergency Management, Columbus Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement agencies
  • Regularly conduct security audits
  • Utilize EPLOST funds to upgrade all security cameras and renovate older schools
  • All employees have a crisis alert badge in the event of an emergency that directs emergency personnel to their exact location

In addition, the Muscogee County School District has also implemented an anonymous trip line for reporting security concerns. That number is 762-583-9079.

