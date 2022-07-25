Muscogee County School District shares safety standards for approaching school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District released the safety precautions they have set in place for this upcoming school year.

The district plans to have controlled entrance access to buildings, a multi-disciplinary team that routinely meets and conducts threat assessments, and expand the MCSD Police Department.

Plus, all employees will have a crisis alert badge in the event of an emergency that will direct emergency personnel to their exact location.

For a complete list, see below:

Controlled entrance access to buildings

A multi-disciplinary team that routinely meets and conducts threat assessments

Expanding the MCSD Police Department

Regularly train with City of Columbus Emergency Management, Columbus Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement agencies

Regularly conduct security audits

Utilize EPLOST funds to upgrade all security cameras and renovate older schools

All employees have a crisis alert badge in the event of an emergency that directs emergency personnel to their exact location

In addition, the Muscogee County School District has also implemented an anonymous trip line for reporting security concerns. That number is 762-583-9079.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.