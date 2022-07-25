Business Break
Pet of the Week: Birthday pup’s wish is this year is a ‘furever’ home

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A special pup is turning three in a few days - and all he wants for his birthday is a furever home!

Sterling is a 56-pound terrier mix who loves to snuggle!

He’s had health issues in the past - but he is all better now and ready to give love to his forever humans!

Sterling is one of the longest residents at this humane society, he was adopted before but was returned because his adopter ran into some unexpected health issues and could not care for him.

He is dog selective so if you have another pup at home please bring them in for an introduction to make sure they will be friends!

Sterling loves kids, car rides and is also leash-trained!

One odd-feat about Sterling? His tongue is all black and blue!

He is fixed, up to date on all of his shots and vaccines and on monthly preventions! Let’s give Sterling the best birthday ever by finding him a loving home! If you are interested, you can call the LaGrange Troup County Humane Society at 706-298-3608.

