The reason why Alabama and Georgias gas prices are fluctuating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You might have noticed Alabama and Georgia gas prices have changed within the last month.

According to the American Automobile Association, the national average price for regular gas is four dollars and 52 cents.

“We’ve seen our demand drop off a little bit on a global level, and we’ve seen our supply kind of bump up a little bit. That’s why we’ve seen our state average drop 55 cents a gallon in the past month,” he said.

He said gas has dropped by 55 cents a gallon, but gas prices are still high.

According to American Automobile Association Public Relations and Marketing Director Clay Ingram, if our demand continues to decrease, gas prices will drop a few cents in the future.

Ingram says as residents, we can also play a part in helping prices drop by price shopping, making sure every time you get gas, it’s the cheapest in your area.

“Most of us our buying gas based on convenience rather than price, and that’s just a license for these oil companies and gas stations to keep marking it up higher and higher and higher,” Ingram said.

Kia of Auburn General Manager Dayton Hedges said customers have been coming in and trading less fuel-efficient vehicles for cars with better gas mileage or cars that don’t take gas at all.

“The advancement of technology with electric vehicles, people are able to come in here and trade out and purchase those vehicles, and they get to drive right by the gas station,” he said.

One more gas-saving tip is signing up for any gas station reward programs.

Kangaroo Express Lead Manager KC Johnson says every time you spend money on gas, you’ll receive a percentage back to which you can save up.

“Each time that you come back, you end up basically just saving up to the point where you could get gas for free,” KC said.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.