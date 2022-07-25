Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Trending Dry This Week

Elise’s Forecast
pop
pop(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a hot and mostly clear day in the valley so far, with those conditions expected to stick around. However, the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm still remains. Overnight lows will be back in the 70s with that chance for a spotty storm sticking around until about 10pm. Tomorrow, things dry up even more and temperatures start to trend warmer. By mid week we will be seeing air temperatures in the mid 90s, with feels like temps back in the 100s. This week will be a nice typical summer week, with temperatures just above average. While the humidity is staying in place, heat index values of 100 aren’t off the charts. If you prefer a higher chance for storms in the forecast - you’re in luck by the weekend. After seeing coverage of only 10% for part of the work week, it jumps back to 40% by Saturday. There’s still time for this to chance, but for now stay hydrated through the week and keep the umbrella handy next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Missing gang member arrested on theft charges in Columbus
Columbus police investigating kidnapping, victim safe
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Columbus police investigate shooting on Winston Rd.
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman
Columbus locate missing 32-year-old woman, safe

Latest News

feels like
Mostly Dry Conditions Stick Around Into the Weekend
Lawn Mowing Forecast WTVM
Pop-Up Showers this Evening for Few but Dry for Most of the Valley
feels like
Drying Up Into Next Week
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go