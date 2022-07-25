Trending Dry This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a hot and mostly clear day in the valley so far, with those conditions expected to stick around. However, the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm still remains. Overnight lows will be back in the 70s with that chance for a spotty storm sticking around until about 10pm. Tomorrow, things dry up even more and temperatures start to trend warmer. By mid week we will be seeing air temperatures in the mid 90s, with feels like temps back in the 100s. This week will be a nice typical summer week, with temperatures just above average. While the humidity is staying in place, heat index values of 100 aren’t off the charts. If you prefer a higher chance for storms in the forecast - you’re in luck by the weekend. After seeing coverage of only 10% for part of the work week, it jumps back to 40% by Saturday. There’s still time for this to chance, but for now stay hydrated through the week and keep the umbrella handy next weekend.

