What to expect during 2022 Columbus Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is Columbus Restaurant Week - seven days full of different menus and foods for the community to indulge in.

If you’ve never taken part in a Restaurant Week, you’re in for a treat and a full belly.

HOW IT WORKS

You choose a restaurant participating in 2022 Columbus Restaurant Week. We’ve provided a list below. The participants have a pre-set menu where you’ll choose an appetizer, entrée and dessert for a set price - usually they range from $15 - $65 for dinner prices depending on where you go. And then eat, drink and be full!

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

Animal Farm

B. Merrell’s

The Black Cow

Caffe’ Amici

Epic Restaurant

The Farmhouse

The Food Mill

Frank’s Alley

Hudson’s

The Loft

Mabella

Mamee’s Kitchen

Mark’s City Grill

Morten’s at Old Town

Plucked Up Chicken and Biscuits

Saltcellar

Smoke Bourbon and BBQ

Trevioli

Tuesdays

Vertigo Fusion Kitchen

Warehouse 9

Restaurant Week runs from July 25 - July - and all restaurants listed are locally-owned! This gives the community a chance to try somewhere new - or return to their favorite go-to! To view menus and pricing, click HERE.

