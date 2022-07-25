What to expect during 2022 Columbus Restaurant Week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is Columbus Restaurant Week - seven days full of different menus and foods for the community to indulge in.
If you’ve never taken part in a Restaurant Week, you’re in for a treat and a full belly.
HOW IT WORKS
You choose a restaurant participating in 2022 Columbus Restaurant Week. We’ve provided a list below. The participants have a pre-set menu where you’ll choose an appetizer, entrée and dessert for a set price - usually they range from $15 - $65 for dinner prices depending on where you go. And then eat, drink and be full!
PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
- Animal Farm
- B. Merrell’s
- The Black Cow
- Caffe’ Amici
- Epic Restaurant
- The Farmhouse
- The Food Mill
- Frank’s Alley
- Hudson’s
- The Loft
- Mabella
- Mamee’s Kitchen
- Mark’s City Grill
- Morten’s at Old Town
- Plucked Up Chicken and Biscuits
- Saltcellar
- Smoke Bourbon and BBQ
- Trevioli
- Tuesdays
- Vertigo Fusion Kitchen
- Warehouse 9
Restaurant Week runs from July 25 - July - and all restaurants listed are locally-owned! This gives the community a chance to try somewhere new - or return to their favorite go-to! To view menus and pricing, click HERE.
