What to expect during 2022 Columbus Restaurant Week

What to expect during Columbus Restaurant Week 2022
What to expect during Columbus Restaurant Week 2022
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is Columbus Restaurant Week - seven days full of different menus and foods for the community to indulge in.

If you’ve never taken part in a Restaurant Week, you’re in for a treat and a full belly.

HOW IT WORKS

You choose a restaurant participating in 2022 Columbus Restaurant Week. We’ve provided a list below. The participants have a pre-set menu where you’ll choose an appetizer, entrée and dessert for a set price - usually they range from $15 - $65 for dinner prices depending on where you go. And then eat, drink and be full!

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

  • Animal Farm
  • B. Merrell’s
  • The Black Cow
  • Caffe’ Amici
  • Epic Restaurant
  • The Farmhouse
  • The Food Mill
  • Frank’s Alley
  • Hudson’s
  • The Loft
  • Mabella
  • Mamee’s Kitchen
  • Mark’s City Grill
  • Morten’s at Old Town
  • Plucked Up Chicken and Biscuits
  • Saltcellar
  • Smoke Bourbon and BBQ
  • Trevioli
  • Tuesdays
  • Vertigo Fusion Kitchen
  • Warehouse 9

Restaurant Week runs from July 25 - July - and all restaurants listed are locally-owned! This gives the community a chance to try somewhere new - or return to their favorite go-to! To view menus and pricing, click HERE.

