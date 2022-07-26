Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “It breaks my heart that somebody has done something horrific to her and her unborn child,” says Aimee Miller, the aunt of murder victim Lara Bullard.

Confusion and questions as the aunt of 23-year-old Lara Bullard are still trying to figure out what happened at this house on Ira Kelly Road in Schley County.

She says words couldn’t explain the moment she got the call.

“It’s hard. It was about 4:30 in the morning. My fiancé was getting ready for work, and my daughter called me and said something has happened to Lara,” says Miller.

The young woman who was soon to be a mother was shot to death in a home shared with her grandmother and uncle in Schley County.

Her aunt says the story unfolding is shocking, and it is hard to explain why someone would do something so horrific.

“It just breaks my heart that somebody has done something horrific to her and her unborn child,” says Miller.

That child Lara was preparing for as she had just sent out invitations to a baby shower to honor her unborn child, who she had already named.

“That child has a name, and that name is Layla,” says Miller.

And now, her aunt wants help to be able to cover funeral expenses.

“When you have multiple people in their family who have passed, it’s just a huge burden, and we really want to help them in any way possible,” says Miller.

And although the man that police say is responsible, Miller has found a way to forgive.

“Pray. Even pray for the family of the man who did this, because I’m sure they don’t understand why he did this, so we just ask for prayer,” says Miller.

If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.