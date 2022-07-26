Davis Broadcasting to hold Tools 4 School Giveaway, additional events at Columbus Public Library

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Davis Broadcasting Tools 4 School - School Supply Giveaway Event returns for its 23rd year.

This year Davis Broadcasting Inc. teamed up with the Muscogee County School System’s Parent and Resource Department for this event to include a resource fair, where organizations will provide various information on health, jobs, school care and more.

The event will be held on Friday, August 5, at the Columbus Public Library.

In addition to the giveaway and resource fair, Davis Broadcasting will combine this year’s event will its annual Movie Night Under the Stars.

“Davis Broadcasting is super excited to expand this year’s event to provide more resources and top off the night with the mega-hit movie, Spiderman - No Way Home. Hopefully, this will provide families with some of their needs and a lot of smiles!” said Karen Robinson, Promotion Director of Davis Broadcasting.

The Tools 4 Schools Giveaway will start at 6 p.m. until supplies last. The resource fair will coincide with the giveaway until dusk -- about 8:15 p.m.

Following the end of those events, the movie night will begin on the front lawn of the Columbus Public Library.

All events are free and open to the public.

For more information or to donate, click here.

