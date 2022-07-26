Business Break
Goodwill Midtown Career Center holds job fair with over 1,000 available positions

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosted a job fair.

It was a multi-industry hiring event held at the Career Center on Cross Country Drive.

Over 1,000 positions were available, with over 30 employers looking for solid hires.

A wide variety of employers from manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality were there to recruit.

Columbus Public Works, Metra, and Columbus Airport were just a few available companies that job seekers could observe and even interview with.

In case you missed this event, don’t worry. There will be more hiring events soon.

People are also encouraged to visit Goodwill’s Center and take advantage of the free career-readiness classes and workshops.

For more information, click here.

