HomeGoods coming to Flint’s Crossing Shopping Plaza in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City Council cleared the way for a new HomeGoods store to locate in Flint’s Crossing Shopping Center.

Construction for the very popular chain is already underway.

The plaza is the perfect area to place a HomeGoods. You not only have a Walmart a minute away, but the Auburn Mall is also right across the street and has multiple restaurants in the area. So it is a convenient location for all your shopping needs.

If you’ve ever wandered to the back of a T.J. Maxx or Marshall’s store to the area where they sell home goods, then you’re already familiar with ‘HomeGoods,’ the new chain of home furnishing stores with more than 800 locations across the United States.

This store in Auburn will be opening soon.

“We feel like HomeGoods going to this location is just perfect,” said Mayor Ron Anders.

The same company that owns T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s also owns HomeGoods which sells lower-priced unique items from cooking products, art, and home décor, to various furniture.

The HomeGoods store will be located just across the street from the main entrance to Auburn Mall.

The new store will fill the 22,000 square feet area left empty after Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

Auburn resident Ally Gray said she is on her way to shop for plants and pots at T.J. Maxx but is hoping to come to HomeGoods next time.

“I’m really excited about the HomeGoods because I love T.J. Maxx and Marshalls and stuff like that, and I know this is just a more glorified version of T.J. Maxx, and I’m really excited. I know I’m going to be in here a lot,” Gray said.

Three stores down from the new HomeGoods location are Wild Birds Unlimited, where owner Lauren Smith. She said this new store would be a popular destination for the area and hopefully bring in more stores and foot traffic.

“We’re just looking forward to having a lot of more people through. We feel like people can go shop at HomeGoods and then wander down here, and we’re really excited for it,” Smith said.

City of Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said a HomeGoods has been in the works for a while, and now it will become a reality.

“It’s a store that’s going to provide merchandise at all price points, but everybody is going to be able to find something in HomeGoods,” he said.

No official grand opening date yet, but Mayor Ron Anders says it will be opening soon.

The Auburn City Council approved the projected 3.9-million-dollar rebranding of Flint’s Crossing shopping center to be named The Plains.

